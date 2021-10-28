Otsego County Polling Places and Ballot Highlights

Otsego County
General Election
Polling Places
And Ballot Highlights
CHERRY VALLEY
Community Center
2 Genesee St, Cherry Valley
EDMESTON
Municipal Building, 2 West St, Edmeston
EXETER
Highway Garage
7411 State Hwy 28, Schuyler Lake
HARTWICK
Town Office Building
103 Town Dr, Hartwick
LAURENS
Town Building, 37 Brook St, Laurens
MIDDLEFIELD
Clark Sports Center
124 County Hwy 52, Cooperstown
MILFORD
Town Hall
2859 State Hwy 28, Portlandville
MORRIS
Engine & Townhouse, 118 Main St, Morris
TOWN OF ONEONTA
Town Hall
3966 State Hwy 23, West Oneonta
OTEGO
Municipal Building
3526 State Hwy 7, Otego
COOPERSTOWN
Districts 1 & 2
St Mary’s Parish Center
31 Elm St, Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN
District 3
Town Building
811 County Hwy 26, Fly Creek
RICHFIELD
Town Hall, 18 E James St, Richfield Springs
ROSEBOOM
Roseboom Town Building
126 County Hwy 50, Cherry Valley
SPRINGFIELD
Community Center
129 County Hwy 29A, Springfield Center
CITY OF ONEONTA
Foothills Performing Arts Center
24 Market St, Oneonta
Ballot Highlights
Otsego County
Treasurer
Allen Ruffles (REP, CON)
County Representative, District 1
Matt Glynn (DEM)
Edwin Frazier, Jr. (REP)
County Representative, District 2
Michele Farwell (DEM, OOT)
Jerry Madsen (REP, CON)
County Representative, District 3
Caitlin Ogden (DEM, OUI)
Rick Brockway (REP, CON)
County Representative, District 4
Michelle Catan (REP, CON)
County Representative, District 5
Emily Popek (DEM)
Margaret M. Kennedy (REP, CON)
County Representative, District 6
Chad McEvoy (DEM)
Jennifer Mickle (REP, CON)
County Representative, District 7
Charles Varney (DEM, PAT)
David T. Bliss (REP, CSE)
County Representative, District 8
Andrew Marietta (DEM, ILO)
County Representative, District 9
Connie Jastremski (DEM, OST)
Keith O. McCarty (REP, CON)
County Representative, District 10
Daniel G. Wilber (REP, CON)
County Representative, District 11
Clark Oliver (DEM, OUN)
Paul Ahearn (REP)
County Representative, District 12
Adrienne Martini (DEM)
County Representative, District 13
Mark Pawkett (DEM, OUN)
Donald Scanlon (REP)
County Representative, District 14
Jill Basile (DEM, OUN)
City of Oneonta
Mayor
Mark Drnek (DEM, OUN)
Leonard Carson (REP, BGO)
City Judge
Robert A. Gouldin (DEM, WOR)
Cherry Valley
Supervisor
Thomas Garretson (REP)
Town Clerk
Mary Beth Flint (REP, CFI)
Councilman (Vote for up to two)
Holly Waterfield (DEM)
James C. Johnson (REP)
Superintendent of Highways
Martin Field, Jr. (REP)
Exeter
Supervisor
Doreé VanTassel (HAV)
Clerk/Collector
Joann Chapman (CHA)
Town Justice
Stephen E. Meyer (JFA)
Councilman (Vote for up to two)
Teri Plows (DEM)
Sam Brooker (FAR)
Superintendent of Highways
Paul E. McLean (REP)
Town of Hartwick
Supervisor
Bryan F. LoRusso (REP, TOG)
Robert J. O’Brien (CON)
Councilman (Vote for up to two)
Jennifer Flores (DEM)
Jonathan Horth (REP, TOG)
Christopher Briggs (CON)
Cindy Carr (REP, TOG)
Bruce Markusen (CON)
Superintendent of Highways
Frederick Koffer (REP, TOG)
Jerry Wood (CON)
Laurens
Supervisor
Dean Buccheri (REP, CON)
Town Clerk
Deborah Lawyer (REP, CON)
Town Justice
no candidates
Councilman (Vote for up to two)
George Decker (REP, CON)
Edwin Winslow (REP, CON)
Mark Peterson (LUN)
Superintendent of Highways
Wayne Shulgay (REP, CON)
Tax Collector
Patricia Brockway (REP, CON)
Middlefield
Supervisor
James McCartney (REP, CON)
Clerk/Collector
Arthur Weinstock (DEM, EAL)
Beth Moakler (REP, CON)
Town Justice
Donna Yerdon (REP, CON)
Councilman (Vote for up to two)
Peggy L. Leon (DEM)
Jacob Aufmuth (REP)
Jennifer Pindar van Kampen (DEM)
Amy R. Kukenberger (REP, SMO)
Superintendent of Highways
Brendan Kraham (DEM)
Milford
Supervisor
Casey Eckler (REP)
Town Clerk
Rosemary Aborn (DEM)
Town Justice (Vote for up to two)
Matthew Kane (REP)
Deborah A. McMullen (REP)
Councilman (Vote for up to two)
Kristen Velasco (DEM)
John Davis (REP)
Superintendent of Highways
(Unexpired Term)
Andrew K. Jones (CON)
Tax Collector
Jonathan Coffin (DEM)
Timothy E. Knapp (REP)
Town Of Oneonta
Supervisor
Randal Mowers (REP, FON)
Teresa DeSantis (OTO)
Clerk/Collector
Ryan F. Pereira (DEM, OCH)
Sara Robinson (REP)
Town Justice (Vote for up to two)
William H. Schebaum (DEM, OCH)
Karen M. Liddle (REP, CON)
Timothy P. Gibson (DEM, OCH)
Sean J. Farrell (REP, CON)
Councilman (Vote for up to two)
Kimberly L. Fierke (DEM)
Skylar J. Thompson (REP, FON)
Jon Curtis Anderson (REP, FON)
Superintendent of Highways
James A. Hurtubise II (DEM)
Otego
Supervisor
Joseph S. Hurlburt, Sr. (REP)
Clerk/Collector
Terri L. Horan (REP, FLC)
Town Justice
Kenneth E. Olsen (REP)
Councilman (Vote for up to two)
Jimmy Hamm II (REP)
Royce Livingston (REP)
Superintendent of Highways
John E. Hurlburt III (REP)