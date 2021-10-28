Otsego County Polling Places and Ballot Highlights

CHERRY VALLEY

Community Center

2 Genesee St, Cherry Valley

EDMESTON

Municipal Building, 2 West St, Edmeston

EXETER

Highway Garage

7411 State Hwy 28, Schuyler Lake

HARTWICK

Town Office Building

103 Town Dr, Hartwick

LAURENS

Town Building, 37 Brook St, Laurens

MIDDLEFIELD

Clark Sports Center

124 County Hwy 52, Cooperstown

MILFORD

Town Hall

2859 State Hwy 28, Portlandville

MORRIS

Engine & Townhouse, 118 Main St, Morris

TOWN OF ONEONTA

Town Hall

3966 State Hwy 23, West Oneonta

OTEGO

Municipal Building

3526 State Hwy 7, Otego

COOPERSTOWN

Districts 1 & 2

St Mary’s Parish Center

31 Elm St, Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN

District 3

Town Building

811 County Hwy 26, Fly Creek

RICHFIELD

Town Hall, 18 E James St, Richfield Springs

ROSEBOOM

Roseboom Town Building

126 County Hwy 50, Cherry Valley

SPRINGFIELD

Community Center

129 County Hwy 29A, Springfield Center

CITY OF ONEONTA

Foothills Performing Arts Center

24 Market St, Oneonta

Ballot Highlights

Otsego County



Treasurer

Allen Ruffles (REP, CON)

County Representative, District 1

Matt Glynn (DEM)

Edwin Frazier, Jr. (REP)

County Representative, District 2

Michele Farwell (DEM, OOT)

Jerry Madsen (REP, CON)

County Representative, District 3

Caitlin Ogden (DEM, OUI)

Rick Brockway (REP, CON)

County Representative, District 4

Michelle Catan (REP, CON)

County Representative, District 5

Emily Popek (DEM)

Margaret M. Kennedy (REP, CON)

County Representative, District 6

Chad McEvoy (DEM)

Jennifer Mickle (REP, CON)

County Representative, District 7

Charles Varney (DEM, PAT)

David T. Bliss (REP, CSE)

County Representative, District 8

Andrew Marietta (DEM, ILO)

County Representative, District 9

Connie Jastremski (DEM, OST)

Keith O. McCarty (REP, CON)

County Representative, District 10

Daniel G. Wilber (REP, CON)

County Representative, District 11

Clark Oliver (DEM, OUN)

Paul Ahearn (REP)

County Representative, District 12

Adrienne Martini (DEM)

County Representative, District 13

Mark Pawkett (DEM, OUN)

Donald Scanlon (REP)

County Representative, District 14

Jill Basile (DEM, OUN)

City of Oneonta



Mayor

Mark Drnek (DEM, OUN)

Leonard Carson (REP, BGO)

City Judge

Robert A. Gouldin (DEM, WOR)

Cherry Valley



Supervisor

Thomas Garretson (REP)

Town Clerk

Mary Beth Flint (REP, CFI)

Councilman (Vote for up to two)

Holly Waterfield (DEM)

James C. Johnson (REP)

Superintendent of Highways

Martin Field, Jr. (REP)

Exeter



Supervisor

Doreé VanTassel (HAV)

Clerk/Collector

Joann Chapman (CHA)

Town Justice

Stephen E. Meyer (JFA)

Councilman (Vote for up to two)

Teri Plows (DEM)

Sam Brooker (FAR)

Superintendent of Highways

Paul E. McLean (REP)

Town of Hartwick



Supervisor

Bryan F. LoRusso (REP, TOG)

Robert J. O’Brien (CON)

Councilman (Vote for up to two)

Jennifer Flores (DEM)

Jonathan Horth (REP, TOG)

Christopher Briggs (CON)

Cindy Carr (REP, TOG)

Bruce Markusen (CON)

Superintendent of Highways



Frederick Koffer (REP, TOG)

Jerry Wood (CON)

Laurens



Supervisor

Dean Buccheri (REP, CON)

Town Clerk

Deborah Lawyer (REP, CON)

Town Justice

no candidates

Councilman (Vote for up to two)

George Decker (REP, CON)

Edwin Winslow (REP, CON)

Mark Peterson (LUN)

Superintendent of Highways

Wayne Shulgay (REP, CON)

Tax Collector

Patricia Brockway (REP, CON)

Middlefield



Supervisor

James McCartney (REP, CON)

Clerk/Collector

Arthur Weinstock (DEM, EAL)

Beth Moakler (REP, CON)

Town Justice

Donna Yerdon (REP, CON)

Councilman (Vote for up to two)

Peggy L. Leon (DEM)

Jacob Aufmuth (REP)

Jennifer Pindar van Kampen (DEM)

Amy R. Kukenberger (REP, SMO)

Superintendent of Highways

Brendan Kraham (DEM)

Milford



Supervisor

Casey Eckler (REP)

Town Clerk

Rosemary Aborn (DEM)

Town Justice (Vote for up to two)

Matthew Kane (REP)

Deborah A. McMullen (REP)

Councilman (Vote for up to two)

Kristen Velasco (DEM)

John Davis (REP)

Superintendent of Highways

(Unexpired Term)

Andrew K. Jones (CON)

Tax Collector

Jonathan Coffin (DEM)

Timothy E. Knapp (REP)

Town Of Oneonta



Supervisor

Randal Mowers (REP, FON)

Teresa DeSantis (OTO)

Clerk/Collector

Ryan F. Pereira (DEM, OCH)

Sara Robinson (REP)

Town Justice (Vote for up to two)

William H. Schebaum (DEM, OCH)

Karen M. Liddle (REP, CON)

Timothy P. Gibson (DEM, OCH)

Sean J. Farrell (REP, CON)

Councilman (Vote for up to two)

Kimberly L. Fierke (DEM)

Skylar J. Thompson (REP, FON)

Jon Curtis Anderson (REP, FON)

Superintendent of Highways

James A. Hurtubise II (DEM)

Otego



Supervisor

Joseph S. Hurlburt, Sr. (REP)

Clerk/Collector

Terri L. Horan (REP, FLC)

Town Justice

Kenneth E. Olsen (REP)

Councilman (Vote for up to two)

Jimmy Hamm II (REP)

Royce Livingston (REP)

Superintendent of Highways

John E. Hurlburt III (REP)