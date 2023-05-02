Otsego County Republicans Endorse Basile

JENNIFER BASILE

COOPERSTOWN

The Otsego County Republican Committee has endorsed Jennifer Basile in the race for Otsego County clerk, following a meeting on Saturday, January 28. The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7.

“It’s truly an honor to earn the endorsement of the Otsego County Republican Committee,” said Basile. “The hardworking members of the committee know that we need to continue the county clerk’s office tradition of providing customers with great customer service and efficient operations. I’m ready to deliver for the people.”

“Jennifer Basile is the right person to serve as our next Otsego County clerk because she has the experience and customer service qualifications we need,” said Len Carson, chairman of the Otsego County Republican Committee.

“We’re proud to support her candidacy and will work hard every day from now through November to ensure that she is successfully elected.”

Basile launched her candidacy in January after incumbent County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner announced she will retire at the end of the year. Gardner has also endorsed Basile’s campaign.

A 14-year veteran of the County Clerk’s Office, Basile has served for the last seven years as deputy county clerk.

Additionally, she has been a certified paralegal since 2004, and has a total of 27 years of quality customer service experience and 12 years of management experience.

Basile grew up on a family farm and now lives in the Town of Otsego with her husband, John, and their daughter, Kaylee.