OTSEGO COUNTY TO ENTER PHASED REOPENING FRIDAY

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Monday, May 11

IRONDEQUOIT – In his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo today announced that as of today, the Mohawk Valley, including Otsego County, the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier Regions have met all seven metrics required to begin Phase One of a phased reopening when PAUSE orders expire May 15.

These three regions can begin opening businesses for Phase One: construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, retail for curbside pickup and drop-off or in-store pickup, and agriculture, forestry and fishing.

The Governor also announced that certain low-risk business and recreational activities will be ready to reopen statewide on May 15, including landscaping and gardening; outdoor, low-risk recreational activities such as tennis; and drive-in movie theaters.

The North Country and Central New York regions have met six of the seven metrics and could be ready at the end of the week.