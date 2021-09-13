Otsego County to receive low interest disaster relief loans for Butternut Valley flooding in July

By: Reporter  09/13/2021  11:37 am
Staff Report

As a result of severe flooding that affected the Butternut Valley area in July, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest loans to businesses and residents affected by the flooding.

Businesses may borrow up to $2 million for repairs and $200,000 for homeowners to replace and repair real estate as well as $40,000 for personal property.

Interest rates are 2.8% for businesses, 2% for non-profits and 1.6% for homeowners and renters.

SBA administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the announcement on Monday, Sept. 13, in response to Governor Kathy Hochul requesting a disaster declaration for Otsego County, which also affects neighboring counties such as Chenango, Delaware, Herkimer and others.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Otsego County’s small businesses and residents impacted by the severe storms and flooding,” Guzman said in a media release. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

A disaster loan outreach center will be set up at the Morris Fire Department starting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in order to answer questions about applications for the loan program.

 

