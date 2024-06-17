Advertisement. Advertise with us

Otsego County under Heat Advisory

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services has announced that Otsego County is under a heat advisory for this week. Officials advise that people avoid being outside for long periods of time, wear sunscreen, drink lots of water and take breaks often. If needed, call Otsego County Office of Emergency Services for a list of cooling center locations at (607) 547-4328.

According to the National Weather Service, the “heat advisory” designation is synonymous with “take action!” According to the NWS website, “A heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100° or higher for at least two days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions. Take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don’t take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die.”

Stay safe out there, readers!

