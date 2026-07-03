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State of Emergency Rescinded for Towns of Pittsfield, Laurens

OTSEGO COUNTY—Effective immediately, the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services advises that the local State of Emergency previously declared following the June 30 tornado affecting the Towns of Pittsfield and Laurens has been officially rescinded by the chief executive officers of both municipalities.

According to a press release issued Friday, July 3 by Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Victor F.C. Jones, “As response and recovery operations have progressed and immediate public safety concerns have been addressed, the emergency declarations are no longer necessary.”

Jones said residents may now resume normal travel and activities while continuing to use caution in these affected areas as clean up and repair work remains underway.

“The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services extends its sincere appreciation to the first responders, highway departments, utility crews, law enforcement, code enforcement officials, volunteer organizations, Red Cross, Susquehanna SPCA and community members whose coordinated efforts helped ensure the safety and recovery of those affected by this storm,” Jones said.

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