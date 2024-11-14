Otsego County Votes Republican, Echoes Nation’s Red Sweep

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

OTESGO COUNTY

According to as yet unofficial election results, 27,357 of Otsego County’s 37,008 registered voters—73.92 percent—let their voices be heard on Election Day, November 5. In what is now looking like a red sweep nationwide, Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump defeated Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, sitting vice president, in Otsego County by a margin of 53.83 percent (14,626 votes) to 45.15 percent (12,268 votes), respectively, echoing much of the nation. In New York State, Harris received 4,346,341 votes vs. 3,438,482 for Trump, but Harris took only 16 of New York’s 62 counties, while Trump led in 46 counties statewide including Nassau and Suffolk.

The results of other races on the Otsego County ballot were overwhelmingly red as well. Voters here chose Michael D. Sapraicone (REP, CON) over incumbent U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, 51.29 percent vs. 48.01 percent, though Gillibrand won overall with 55.83 percent of the vote statewide versus 39.27 for the challenger. Incumbent Senator Peter Oberacker (REP, CON) of Schenevus defeated Oneonta’s Michele Frazier (DEM, WOR) for the 51st Senate District seat with 58.92 percent of the Otsego County vote versus 41.08.

In the Assembly, all four incumbents retained their seats. In Otsego County, voters chose Christopher Tague (REP, CON) over Janet Tweed (DEM, WOR) in District 102, 57.29 percent vs. 42.71 percent; Joe Angelino (REP, CON) over Vicki Davis (DEM) in District 121, 67.77 vs. 32.23; and Brian Miller (REP, CON) defeated current Otsego County Board member Adrienne Martini (DEM, WOR) in District 122, 52.03 percent vs. 47.97 percent. Current Assemblymember Robert Smullen (REP, CON) ran unopposed. Otsego County voters favored Congressman Marcus Molinaro for the 19th Congressional District seat over challenger Josh Riley (DEM, WOR)—54.50 percent vs. 45.5 percent—but Riley won overall with 49.16 percent of the vote over 47.81 for the incumbent.

In Oneonta, with 72.09 percent of registered voters weighing in, Elayne Mosher Campoli (DEM, IBF) earned 63.78 percent of the vote to defeat Rick Ranc (REP, IBH), at 36.22 percent, for Ward 1 City Council Member. Don Mathisen (DEM) ran unopposed for Ward 8 City Council Member. Both races were to fill unexpired terms.

In other contested races countywide, all of which were to fill unexpired terms, Julia Parker (REP) defeated Johnathan Kersman (DEM) for Decatur supervisor, Charles Furner (REP) defeated Dan Sullivan (IBG) for Richfield council member and Joseph Poliseno (REP) defeated Joanne Tobey (DEM) for Westford clerk/collector.

There were seven races with no candidates. Write-in winners are: Cherry Valley Town Justice, Christopher Barown; Exeter Town Justice, Michael Connors; Exeter Council Member, Emma Miner (unexpired term); Maryland Supervisor, Brian Dierks; Maryland Council Member, Dale Eager (unexpired term); Morris Town Justice, Gerard Joy; Plainfield Town Justice, David Trevvett; and Plainfield Council Member, Daniel Saunders (unexpired term). Keith Bronson, a write-in candidate, will be the Town of Hartwick’s next superintendent of highways (unexpired term).

Running unopposed were Hartwick Town Justice Glenn Schilling (CON), Laurens Council Member Kim Sparaco (REP) to fill an unexpired term, Unadilla Council Member Lawrence Crosier (REP) to fill an unexpired term and Westford Town Justice Jocelyn Harris (REP).

“Proposal Number One: Amendment to Protect Against Unequal Treatment” passed in Otsego County, 52.83 percent vs. 47.17 percent, and statewide, 56.61 percent vs. 34.91 percent.

Even with early voting this year, Otsego County votes cast in 2024 were slightly lower than in the 2020 general election, 28,080 vs. 27,357. Presidential voting numbers were much the same in 2020, with 12,975 Otsego County residents voting for President Joe Biden and 14,382 for Trump.