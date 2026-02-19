Glimmerglass State Park looks bleak and uninviting this time of year, but looks can be deceiving. Open seven days a week from dawn ‘til dusk, winter activities at the park include ice skating, ice fishing, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. (Photo by williamjaymiller.com)

Our Otsego: Lovely Lakes, Fantastical Forests and Winter Fun

By BILL BELLEN

OTSEGO COUNTY

With it being roughly five months since the publication of the third installment of this series, there was one important addition to the arsenal of Otsego County’s state parks and forests this time around: wonderful wintry snow. To conclude what became a multi-month journey throughout our county’s natural views and vistas, Maria Griswold and I ventured into the now-chilly north and northwest regions of our corner of New York State to see the final protected sights it had in store. With the crown jewel of the county as our final destination, we set out to begin the last leg of our forested odyssey.

Texas School House State Forest

Resuming just northwest of where we left off this summer, Texas School House State Forest offered a promising start to this adventure. Given our trip here was during the early days of the fall season, numerous semi-maintained trails traversed high grasses to shrubbery to old-growth pines, all in the span of a few hundred feet. We were unable to take what appeared to be the direct route to one of the small ponds on-site due to the path being completely overgrown, though there was a very scenic alternative instead. Meandering down the hills, Maria and I reached the pond, being greeted by the chirps of half a dozen different bird species and some wind whipping off of the marshy shoreline. This experience only reflects the landscapes of one corner of the forest, leaving plenty more to the imagination and the wonder of those who choose to explore themselves—especially with the extra addition of snowy scenery.

The Texas School House State Forest in the Town of New Lisbon boasts a 1.6 mile loop trail for hiking along with 1.8 miles of motorized access by permit trails. The 1,245-acre property provides large undeveloped areas well suited for hiking, hunting and nature viewing. (Photo by Maria Griswold)

Hartwick State Forest

Journeying further north, we reached Hartwick State Forest. With NY-205 running through one corner and the rest traversed by fairly serviceable roads, the transit through this state forest was no challenge. That was, until we aimed to take a short side road off of Dana Clark Road toward Clark Brook, simply labeled as a spur road on Google Maps. Upon reaching this supposed spur, we were greeted with a mostly flooded expanse of dug up and uneven terrain. Given during the time of our exploration it had been quite some time since there was a heavy rain, we left the car behind and ventured on foot to see what had caused such a stir. To Maria’s and my surprise, we found what appeared to be a beaver dam constructed right through the middle of the rough road, holding back what had once just been a creek into a small pond. Though the builders of the dam were nowhere to be seen, the notion that this forest protected vital native habitats for such a magnificent creature warmed our hearts as we continued onward.

Basswood Pond State Forest

Our next stop certainly surprised us when, as we approached the boundary of the Basswood Pond State Forest’s property, we were met with fields of clear-cut and toppled trees. Initially shocked, our questions were answered upon rounding the next turn, where a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation plaque had been nailed to a tree explaining the strange sight we were witnessing. The sign detailed how the timber harvest was a regularly scheduled operation in accordance with standards and guidelines put in place by the Forest Stewardship Council and Sustainable Forestry Initiative. As counterintuitive as it may at first seem, forest stewardship of this manner actually maintains the ecosystem’s health, ensuring the forest can regrow and prosper as organisms that may have once been stifled are allowed to colonize now-vacant land.

After this brief lesson in forestry, we ventured to Basswood Pond itself; a site that, as its page on the DEC’s website acknowledges, is home to beaver activity of its own. The pond has a day use area just off the main road passing through the forest, featuring picnic areas, standing grills and a platform outlook over the pond itself. There are trails around the pond, though the DEC site goes on to further note damage and inaccessibility concerns due to previous flooding incidents. With a pleasant and accessible-to-all-ages view, Basswood Pond’s lapping waters and glistening ice definitely made up for the forestry efforts on the periphery.

The 720-acre Basswood Pond State Forest in Burllington Flats features 7.5 miles of multi-use trails. Winter activities include hunting, trapping, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and watchable wildlife. (Photo by Maria Griswold)

Plainfield State Forest

Heading northwest, we eventually reached Plainfield State Forest. The status of minimum maintenance on these roads was definitely more noticeable than others on this expedition, as the bumpy and hilly drive on narrow roads made me feel quite fortunate to have a four-wheel-drive vehicle. Small bodies of water dot the forest, with the most easily accessible being in the northeastern corner of the forest adjacent to a small parking lot and remnants of a campfire. Though the views were appreciated, wintry conditions and stops ahead beckoned us onward.

Exeter State Forest

The final state forest of our grand saga. Featuring the contours of Herkimer Creek and just a few minutes west of Canadarago Lake, Exeter State Forest finds itself situated with County Highway 24 smack dab in the middle of it. Though not quite to the heights of the hills of eastern Otsego County, the landscape clearly shows its topographic variability with peaks in the north of the forest standing just shy of 2,000 feet in elevation. The main road gives a pleasant view of Herkimer Creek on either side, though the lack of any formal trails means traversing down to it may be somewhat precarious, especially in poor seasonal conditions. After soaking in the gentle sounds of the water trickling over stones below, we jetted off to our penultimate stop.

Canadarago State Marine Park

As unconventional as it may be, the Canadarago State Marine Park’s presence on the New York State Parks page meant it met our qualifications for a quick visit. Being primarily a sizable parking lot for the boat launch, the site itself does not offer much in terms of looks. The real value here presents itself in the form of the beautiful view of the lake, a vista that is nearly unobstructed as one looks out across the water. With a tucked-away road that is easy to miss, one must wonder how many summer tourists pass such a scenic spot by each year without even a second thought.

Glimmerglass State Park

Glimmerglass State Park was the only logical place to conclude a journey exploring the beauty and wonder of the nature of Otsego County. Situated at the head of Otsego Lake, this year-round destination is home to some of the best amenities that the county has to offer. From summer boating, swimming, and hiking, to winter snowshoeing, skiing, ice skating, and so much more, Glimmerglass really has it all. A pleasant playground sits adjacent to a beach, home to the loving laughs of decades of family fun. Forty-seven digitally reservable campsites are sprawled throughout the property, offering sheltered forest surroundings, open fields with lake views, and everything in between. Miles of trails traverse the park’s northern hills, with numerous paths leading down to scenic and secluded shoreline views of Otsego Lake.

On top of the plentiful natural and recreational opportunities, Glimmer-glass is also home to a number of historical landmarks. The Hyde Hall mansion sits atop the hill nearby the main beach, often the setting for community events throughout the year that draw crowds from across distant corners of the country. On the other end of the park, the historic covered bridge just celebrated its 200th birthday; a ceremony that brought together enthusiasts from across the county, state, and beyond to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Much can be said for Glimmerglass State Park; far more than could ever be covered in the confines of this article. As always, we leave it up to the readers to explore for yourselves all the features of this incredible location we did not get the chance to highlight.

That’s a Wrap!

With that, our journey around Otsego County had come to a close. What started out as a simple idea to shed light on the summertime beauty of our surroundings has since turned into a multi-season endeavor that completely changed our outlook on the region. Personally, I have always been a major proponent of the untold beauty of the Adirondacks. I now see this belief—while still true in its own right—blinded me to what there is to see right here. Majestic peaks and valleys in the east; rushing waterfalls and creeks in the south; vibrant forests and glistening lakes in the west; pure natural wonder and the gem of the county in the north. What is there not to love?

The feedback we have gotten from readers on this series is incredible and more appreciated than you will ever know. We hope that those who have joined us on our journey also see what incredible places lie within just a few short miles of your own homes. Throughout this series, including in this very issue, we have made the plea for you to embark on travels of your own to see the many nooks and crannies of these forests and parks Maria and I never even got to lay our eyes on. As we close this chapter of our explorations, it is now up to you to continue them. Chart your own course (safely, of course). Go somewhere you have never gone before. Pick a new trail to travel. Revel in the rough roads and misdirections for the adventures they bring. See sights you never knew were just outside your back door.

It is your turn now to embrace Our Otsego.

Editor’s note: More information on the forests and parks highlighted here can be found at https://dec.ny.gov/places.