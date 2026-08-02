Outlaws Outlast Diamond Dawgs

By JOSH MCMULLEN

LITTLE FALLS

A five-run fifth proved to be the catalyst for the Oneonta Outlaws, as they crept within a half-game of the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs on Friday, July 17 for the final Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League playoff spot. Maverick Rabe (Otterbein) threw seven innings in the 9-6 win.

The Outlaws got on the board just four batters into the game, as Fabio Marquez (Coker) hit a sharp, bouncing grounder into right field to score Nolan Stark.

Brodie Freker (George Washington) got that run back in the bottom of the inning for Mohawk Valley, scoring Erick Diaz (UCONN) on an RBI single. Connor Scanlan (Fairfield) brought both Freker and Kyle Coleman (Belmont) home on a double that rolled all the way to the right field wall, giving the Diamond Dawgs the lead.

Marquez cut the Mohawk Valley lead back to one in the third, knocking a ball into right field for an RBI single, scoring Vincent Duffy (Seton Hall). Another two runs came home on a fielder’s choice by Colton Penner (Wake Tech), scoring Marquez and Stark

Freker tied it up quite quickly in the third, smashing a ball over the left field wall for a solo home run.

Daniel Tome III (University of Mount Union) brought home another two runs in the fifth, bringing home Marquez and Stark on a two-RBI double to right field. Blake Fortunato (SUNY Brockport) brought home Tome on an RBI single to center field to extend the lead to three. Kaden Krauss (SUNY Cobleskill) brought a fourth run home on an RBI single, scoring Penner. Fortunato then came home on a walk with the bases loaded.

The score would remain the same until the bottom of the ninth, when Joe Crenshaw (Richmond) crushed a ball to deep right field for a triple, scoring Scanlan. Crenshaw would come home on a sacrifice fly by Jake Dolan (Seton Hall), but Chris Batuiyos would finish off the Diamond Dawgs with a strikeout to get the save.

Dylan Annicelli got the loss for Mohawk Valley, who has lost six straight games.

Josh McMullen is the official scorer/media representative of the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.