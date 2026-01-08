Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Celia Oxley

Volunteers Make Homes Happen

It is a wonderful thing to help people become homeowners. For the past three years, I have had the privilege of volunteering for Habitat for Humanity Otsego County. Just over a year ago, I attended the dedication service of one of the completed houses. I first saw the house when there was a roof and outside walls but not much more. I had been sent on a mission to find a particular piece of hardware. I entered the cellar and was overwhelmed by the enormity of the task. Boxes of tools and hardware were scattered. I never did find what I was looking for.

Fast forward to the dedication in October of last year. The homeowners had finished the basement in between the purchase and the dedication. It was both useful and beautiful. They had made the house their own. It was a high point in my volunteer career.

Habitat for Humanity depends on volunteers, from construction work to helping families along their journey to become homeowners. That is what I currently do. I started work on the job site but transitioned to the Family Support Committee. We are a small but hard working group. The camaraderie is special. We are currently in need of sponsors for the partner families. Sponsorship does not entail money. The sponsor acts as a liaison between the family and the Board of Directors. Sponsors answers questions and help the family keep track of the hours they spend on the job site. Please consider helping a family obtain a home.

Habitat for Humanity does not give houses away. A family (or single person) is required to demonstrate a need for better housing. They also have to have a credit rating good enough to obtain a mortgage. And they are required to work at the job site if they are physically able. Accommodations are made for disabilities. We work with the families to help them achieve their goal.

We welcome anyone who would appreciate the opportunity to provide such a wonderful benefit for the community.

Celia Oxley
Cooperstown

