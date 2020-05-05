Parade Past Fox Honors Front Line Workers

Jeff Joyner, Fox Hospital president, waves as decorated fire trucks from 17 area departments, including police and EMS, drove by the hospital this afternoon in a parade dedicated to thanking Fox Hospital staff for their work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the fire companies, the parade also included Mayor Gary Herzig, The Red Knights Motorcycle Club and a fly-over from the LifeNet helicopter. At right, Kristy Gee and Tiffany Pickett let the drivers know their appreciation as the parade passes by them and their fellow workers lined up outside Fox Hospital. After passing the hospital, the parade continued onto the Fox Care Center to laud workers there as well. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)