Parking Garage Upper & Lower Level Closure Announced

The City of Oneonta has announced that on Wednesday, September 28, the upper and lower levels of the Main Street Parking Garage will be closed to all traffic.

Between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. a contractor will be working on installing structural repairs to some of the support members next to the upper level down ramp. Any cars remaining in this area of the middle level will be towed and cars on the upper and lower level will not be able to exit until after 3:30 p.m. Regular parking restrictions will not be enforced on the middle level for the duration of construction.

The closure is set to be in effect through 3:30 p.m. Thursday and tentatively on Friday.

Visit local.nixle.com/alert/9675726/?sub_id=0 to view the full announcement.