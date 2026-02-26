Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Joanie Parrillo

A Thank You to the Community

When volume one of “Cooperstown, NY: Home of the Unsung Heroes” was completed, I knew I wanted to say thank you—not just quietly, but publicly, and from the heart. This book was never just mine. It was built by a community that cared deeply, that showed up, that shared stories and that believed in honoring every veteran who served.

To everyone who attended the launch, contributed a story, helped with logistics, or simply stood beside us in spirit—thank you. Your support turned a vision into something real. You helped preserve memories that might otherwise have been lost. You gave families a chance to see their loved ones honored in print. You made this book a meaningful community achievement in recent memory—to many, not all—but I am proud to say I was part of it.

Thank you also for the kind letters and thoughtful reviews of the book. Your words have meant so much—not just to me, but to the families whose loved ones are remembered in these pages. Every note, every comment, every shared reflection has helped affirm the importance of this project.

This book is more than ink and paper. It’s a reflection of lives lived, sacrifices made and the quiet strength of those who served. It’s a mirror held up to our town’s history, showing us not just who we were, but who we are when we come together with purpose and pride.

The idea behind this book was simple: that no veteran from Cooperstown should be forgotten. That their service, their sacrifice and their stories deserve to be remembered. I gathered what I could, listened to families, and pieced together lives that shaped our town and our country. And when we came together to celebrate volume one, it was clear—we had done something good.

This book is not the end, but the beginning—a beginning of deeper recognition, of stories passed down and of those who choose to remember. To those whose faces and names appear on these pages, you may never have received a banner or been included as a veteran of the USS Cooperstown, but you have something more enduring: your legacy, held in the hands of those who care.

I hope we, as a community, can embrace that, and find a way to teach our children what truly matters when we honor a legacy. For those of you in volume one—and soon volume two—you are now a part of Cooperstown’s history.

As we look ahead, I want you to know that volume two is already in motion. When it’s complete, I will do the same as I did with volume one and take prepaid orders. My hope is to reach every family who missed out the first time, and to include every veteran’s story that still needs telling.
This year marks the 250th birthday of our country. Let’s be proud of what we’ve accomplished—together.

Joanie Parrillo
Toddsville

