Partnership Plants Trees To Protect Lake

SPRINGFIELD—SUNY Oneonta and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition partnered to plant 2,000 trees on the University’s land at Thayer Farm on the west side of Otsego Lake in November. Funding for the purchase, planting and maintenance of the seedlings, which are intended to combat harmful algae bloom growth, was provided through National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant funding managed by the USC. The trees will absorb phosphorus, nitrogen and other nutrients, and prevent them from entering the lake where they contribute to problematic plants, algae, and cyanobacteria. They were strategically planted on Thayer Farm, property gifted to the University for academic and research purposes, to protect the watershed streams on and near the land.

“Reforesting is an established lake management best practice,” said Biological Field Station Director Dr. Bill Harman. “Cyanobacteria, algae and aquatic plants need three things to grow: light, temperature, and nutrients. Since controlling the light and temperature of our 4,000-acre lake would be a herculean task, we can tackle the third factor, retaining nutrients.”

Although the trees will take many years to mature enough to provide all these benefits, a team of SUNY Oneonta faculty and student scientists routinely monitor water samples from the streams and lake. They expect to see a decline in phosphorus and nitrogen levels.

“As land stewards within the 22 soil and water conservation districts and 7,500 square miles that make up the Upper Susquehanna Watershed, it is necessary to collaborate with community partners, like SUNY Oneonta, to improve water quality using forest and tree cover,” said USC Riparian Buffer Program Coordinator Lydia Brinkley. “These trees are providing many benefits to our lakes and rivers from shade to cool the stream, to corridors for wildlife, and by adding diverse habitats for terrestrial and aquatic organisms. We look forward to working with more community landowners of any size to reforest areas like this one.”

To inquire about tree planting, contact the Buffer Program at bufferteam@u-s-c.org.