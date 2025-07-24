Past Hall of Famers To Gather for Induction

COOPERSTOWN—Fifty-three past-inducted National Baseball Hall of Fame members are expected to return this week, July 25-28, to celebrate the induction of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. As of July 18, 56 total Hall of Famers, including 2025 electees CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner, are scheduled to be a part of Hall of Fame Weekend festivities in Cooperstown, officials said.

The Class of 2025, which also includes the late Dick Allen and Dave Parker, will be inducted on Sunday, July 27, with the Induction Ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. The 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air live on MLB Network, which has televised every Induction Ceremony since its launch in 2009.

Admission to the July 27 Induction Ceremony is free.

On Saturday, July 26, the Hall of Fame Awards Presentation will be held at 3 p.m. at the Alice Busch Opera Theater in Cooperstown. Thomas Boswell will receive the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing and Cleveland Guardians voice Tom Hamilton will receive the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for major contributions to baseball broadcasting.

As of Friday, July 18, the Hall of Fame members expected to return to Cooperstown to honor the Class of 2025 include: Jeff Bagwell, Harold Baines, Adrian Beltré, Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Bert Blyleven, Wade Boggs, George Brett, Rod Carew, Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers, Carlton Fisk, Pat Gillick, Tom Glavine, Ken Griffey Jr., Todd Helton, Trevor Hoffman, Reggie Jackson, Fergie Jenkins, Derek Jeter, Randy Johnson, Jim Kaat, Sandy Koufax, Tony La Russa, Barry Larkin, Jim Leyland, Juan Marichal, Edgar Martinez, Pedro Martínez, Joe Mauer, Fred McGriff, Paul Molitor, Jack Morris, Eddie Murray, Tony Oliva, Tony Pérez, Tim Raines, Jim Rice, Cal Ripken, Mariano Rivera, Scott Rolen, CC Sabathia, Mike Schmidt, Bud Selig, Ted Simmons, Lee Smith, Ozzie Smith, John Smoltz, Ichiro Suzuki, Jim Thome, Joe Torre, Alan Trammell, Billy Wagner, Billy Williams, Dave Winfield and Robin Yount.

The Induction Ceremony will be held on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown starting at 1:30 p.m. on July 27, unless severe weather forces the event cancellation. Lawn seating is free and the ceremony is expected to last two-and-a-half hours. The ceremony will be televised live on MLB Network and broadcast nationally on Sirius XM Radio.

The complete schedule for Hall of Fame Weekend and other information can be found at https://baseballhall.org/visit/hof-2025.