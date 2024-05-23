Let’s get gardening! Pathfinder Village Adult Day Service members have enjoyed gardening success at the village’s gardening beds and hoop houses during past years and are inviting fellow gardeners to join the Community Garden this growing season. (Pathfinder Village photo).

Pathfinder Looks To Grow Community Garden Accessibility

EDMESTON—Pathfinder Village has put out a call for its Community Garden, inviting participation from folks with a green thumb but nowhere to grow plants, those who are eager to learn more about gardening and raise their own fresh produce and herbs, or people just willing to share their knowledge of gardening with others.

According to AARP’s “Creating Community Gardens” handbook, public gardens are accessible growing spaces that welcome the involvement of people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. Gardens can strengthen community ties and support sustainable development. Cooperative growing spaces are also great outdoor learning spaces and can improve residents’ physical, mental, and emotional health by promoting activity and encouraging healthier diets.

“Our Adult Day Service participants have grown fresh vegetables at Pathfinder’s raised beds and hoop house for several years, and our produce has been well-received at our weekly market,” said Layla Hazlett, OTR/L, Pathfinder’s director and clinical coordinator of Adult Services. “As people focus on eating fewer processed foods and the benefits of local foods, we thought opening our garden spaces would help our friends and neighbors achieve their gardening goals and support community inclusion for people with disabilities.”

Community gardeners will choose from outdoor or indoor beds and will pay a one-time $10.00 fee. The garden beds opened on May 1. Pathfinder Village will provide bed space and the use of water hoses. Gardeners must routinely maintain their beds, be mindful of their water usage, and provide their own seeds, bedding plants, additional soil, and basic soil additives.

To sign up for a garden space, contact ADS Site Coordinator Hanah Baulch at (607) 965-8377, extension 5, or e-mail communitygarden@pathfindervillage.org. Gardeners are required to complete an application and sign a waiver before starting their garden beds. Gardening activities are limited to daylight hours, and no herbicides or insecticides are permitted.