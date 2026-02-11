Otsego Music Trail Wending Its Way to Pathfinder Village

EDMESTON—The Otsego Music Trail plans two stops at Pathfinder Village in the coming weeks. Free live performances featuring accomplished musicians affiliated with Concerted Works, a nonprofit that is the development and outreach arm of the American Federation of Musicians, will be featured on Sunday, February 15 and Saturday, March 21.

According to a press release, the February 15 concert at the village’s All Faiths’ Community Chapel will be performed by the 81 Brass Quintet starting at 1 p.m. The quintet features brass musicians from the New York State Route 81 corridor who share a passion for engaging accessible performances that are exciting for seasoned listeners and newcomers alike, officials said. The program will feature familiar music, including selections from Brahms and Gustav Holst; 20th-century popular songs, such as “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square” and “Bill Bailey”; highlights from Bizet’s “Carmen”; and more.

The March 21 concert, which coincides with World Down Syndrome Day (March 21), will feature the Empire Saxophone Quartet at the Pathfinder Gym at 1 p.m. The ensemble has performed together for more than three decades and has presented concerts and clinics with the Cincinnati Wind Ensemble, the Ithaca College Wind Ensemble, the North American Saxophone Alliance, and at many public schools, colleges, universities, and other settings. The group features Dan Miller of Binghamton University on soprano sax; Eric Troiano of Ithaca College on alto sax; ensemble founder April Lucas on tenor sax; Nicole Mushalla of the Union-Endicott School District on baritone sax; and percussionist Joel Smaels of Binghamton University and Binghamton High School.

At the March 21 performance, Pathfinder’s new travel baseball team will host an old-fashioned pie auction as an additional fundraiser for their trip to participate in a Casey’s Clubhouse adaptive sports tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio this summer. The “Pathfinder nine” made its team debut during the Casey’s Clubhouse organization’s “Hall of Fame” tournament held at historic Doubleday Field in Cooperstown last July.

To learn more about Pathfinder Village, call (607) 965-8377, visit the website at pathfindervillage.org, or visit their social media on Facebook and Instagram.