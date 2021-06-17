Pathfinder Village celebrates staff service

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Pathfinder Village celebrated the service of its staff on Thursday, June 17.

Eight employees had five years of service each while 18 other employees had a combined 200 years of service.

In total, the employees had a combined service of 280 years for Pathfinder residents and students.

Pathfinder is an organization that supports those with Down Syndrome and other disabilities.

“Today, we’re going to take a moment and give thanks to you and be grateful for your efforts,” Paul Landers, CEO of Pathfinder Village said in a press release. “It is important that we acknowledge your milestone achievements as members of our ‘Five Plus Club’.”

Those honored included classroom aide, Patty Slosek, for 40 years, facilities manager Kris Tilbe for 35 years, Kathy Roberts for 25 years and others.

Pathfinder has been supporting those with Down Syndrome and other disabilities since 1980. It is an open access community dedicated to providing those who serve with a chance for an independent and fulfilling lifestyle.