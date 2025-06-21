Pathfinder Village’s Arts in the Commuity Concerts series takes place under the Pathfinder pavilion. (Photo provided)

Pathfinder Village Releases Schedule of Free Summer Concerts

EDMESTON—Free live performances will be offered each Monday in July and August at Pathfinder Village, beginning on Monday, July 7 at 5:30 p.m. with The Barnyard Saints. These Arts in the Community Concerts, held under Pathfinder’s pavilion, will also feature a cruise in and Elvis tribute on Wednesday, August 13.

“Pathfinder’s concerts have been part of summer in Otsego County for many years, and we’re excited to present many of our favorite groups and individual performers,” said Rachael Conklin, the village’s events coordinator. “This year we’re also bringing back our affordable food concessions so that families and music lovers can enjoy a light supper or refreshments as they relax during the performances at our pavilion.”

The concessions will be organized by volunteers from Pathfinder Village residents’ advocacy and advisory group, Council Rock. Along with drinks and snacks, the group will sell a light supper menu and ice cream treats from Gilligan’s of Sherburne. Details are on Pathfinder’s Facebook events pages. Food sale proceeds will benefit Council Rock’s outreach and educational activities in the community, officials said.

Pathfinder Village’s summer concerts are funded by private donors and WGY’s Christmas Wish. The concert series is also funded by Earlville Opera House’s Arts in the Community Grants Program, made possible by the New York State Legislature with support of the Office of the Governor, and administered by the New York State Council on the Arts.

According to a press release, concert-goers are encouraged to bring a jacket and wear comfortable shoes for dancing. On-site parking is available and, in the event of inclement weather, performances will be held at the Pathfinder School gymnasium. To find out more, call (607) 965-8377, extension 147, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visit pathfindervillage.org

The Barnyard Saints will kick off Pathfinder Village’s Arts in the Community Concerts series on Monday, July 7.

Upcoming concerts include:

Monday, July 7, 5:30 p.m. The Barnyard Saints: The area’s premier outlaw country band will serve up hard-driving hits with some foot-stomping tunes and alternative fusion thrown in for good measure.

Monday, July 14, 5:30 p.m. K.O. Grainger: With just a six-string guitar and drum, K.O. Grainger performs a rich variety of favorites from all genres.

Monday, July 21, 5:30 p.m. Ten Gallon Matt: Stetsons and six-strings are back in fashion as Ten Gallon Matt shares his repertoire of classic country favorites. He authentically pays homage to Willie, Waylon, and Hank, and showcases crowd-pleasing hits by Garth Brooks, Toby Keith, and other superstars.

Monday, July 28, 5:30 p.m. Playing together as a group for more than 25 years, Scattered Flurries is a regional favorite, performing classic rock from the 60s to the 80s.

Monday, August 4, 5:30 p.m. Heaven’s Back Door: Charlie Reiman fronts the group on the harp and vocals, Michael Levenstein’s original guitar tunes add luster, and Carol Mandigo backs everyone up on guitar and vocals. Their music runs the gamut from Elvis to Etta James. Lively fun for all ages.

Monday, August 11, 5:30 p.m. The Small Town Big Band: A 14-piece swing music band comprised of people of all walks of life who enjoy making music together. The ensemble features brass, reeds, rhythm, and vocals, and performs hits from the 1930s to the present in the Big Band style.

Wednesday, August 13, 5-7 p.m. NYCM Cruise In and Ice Cream Social: All music fans and car enthusiasts are invited to the annual Cruise In. This free event showcases gleaming vintage vehicles, Gilligan’s ice cream and toppings, and a non-stop Elvis tribute. This free community event is made possible by NYCM Insurance.

Monday, August 18, 5:30 p.m. Crushing Midnight Duo: Less is more as the Crushing Midnight Duo—vocalist Leslie Borden and guitarist Dave Harris—play their own unplugged and bluesy versions of ’80s and ’90s hits and classics.

Monday, August 25, 5:30 p.m. Sundown Duo: Rick and Lori French from the country band Sundown will close out the concert series with Top 40 country favorites, oldies, 80’s rock, and classic country standards.