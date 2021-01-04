Patrick Tyler French, 52; Medical Researcher Raised In Schenevus

SCHENUVUS – Patrick Tyler French, 52, a medical researcher for the State of New York, died peacefully at his parents’ home in Schenevus, on Dec. 30, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1968, in Glens Falls, to Sharon (Lanphear) and Lawrence French.

He moved to Schenevus with his family and attended Schenevus Central School, distinguishing himself as a standout scholar-athlete, competing in soccer, baseball and basketball. He was equally active in music, where he played trombone in the school music group, Freedom, and the jazz ensemble.

Tyler attended Hartwick College and SUNY Albany where he achieved a BA in anthropology. He later earned a master’s degree in public health from the SUNY School of Public Health.

He worked for a decade as a program research specialist for the AIDS Institute, NYS Department of Health, during which time he published numerous articles pertaining to HIV treatment and adherence.

Always an adventurer, Tyler took a brief hiatus from state work in 2008 to travel with his family to South Africa where he worked as a consultant in public health. After returning to the states, he finished his 20-year career as an evaluation specialist for a different division of the AIDS Institute.

Tyler was known for his quick and playful wit, infectious laugh, and love of music, family and friends. He enjoyed time with his devoted wife and best friend, Teresa, and their two daughters, Maizey and Jemma. He was passionate about politics and progressive causes, often spending hours every day absorbing the latest news and events. His love of music included numerous Grateful Dead shows and many other live events. In his 20s, he played drums for the band, 100 Acre Wood.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Teresa O’Neill; daughters, Maizey and Jemma of Albany; parents, Lawrence and Sharon French of Schenevus; brothers, Tony (Patty) of Earlville, Todd (Maria) of Albany, and Tim of Nashua, New Hampshire; lifelong best friend, Karl Oberacker of Albany; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Ty was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish to donate in his memory, please do so to Schenevus-Maryland Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 80, Schenevus, NY 12155.

Arrangements are with Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester.