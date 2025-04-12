Good News You May Have Missed

People and Businesses in the News: April 10, 2025

EDITOR’S NOTE: From time to time, documents get mistakenly dragged into the wrong folder… Our motto here is “putting the community back into the newspaper,” and we apologize for the delay in sharing these newsworthy accomplishments of our friends and neighbors!

NEW UALBANY ‘GREAT DANES’: The University at Albany welcomed a number of local students to campus for the start of the fall 2024 semester. “Great Danes” from our readership area include: Gianna Delade, Lincoln Dilorenzo, Tara Dilorenzo, and Pete Iorizzo, Cooperstown; Georgia Basso, East Worcester; Eliana Minenna, Fly Creek; Kimberly Gertz, Hartwick; Hannah Bartlett, Laurens; Tristan Sharratt and Dylan Arnot, Milford; Erin Hitt, Mount Upton; Hannah Pope, Mount Vision; Gabriel Aquino, John Wolfert, Avery Piefer, Maleah Brockington, Liam Johnson, Kelsey VanAlstyne, Unique Hodge, Ryeley Gravelding, Angela Ruggieri, and Sara VanValkenburg, Oneonta; Alyssa Blanco and Megann Andrew, Otego; Erica Veley and Mosiah Tarbell; Richmondville, Lasaja Underwood-Bishop, Schenevus; Tyler Sellards and Haley Smith, Sidney; and Claire Warner, Westford.

ONEONTANS PROMOTED: Three members of the New York Army National Guard from Oneonta were promoted last fall in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership, according Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York. Devonte Shanks, assigned to the Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, received a promotion September 29 to the rank of specialist. Abigail Hylton, assigned to the Company B, Recruiting & Retention Battalion, received a promotion October 19 to the rank of private. Kyle Howe, assigned to the Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, received a promotion October 26 to the rank of private first class. Army National Guard promotions are based on a soldier’s overall performance, demonstrated leadership abilities, professionalism, and future development potential. These promotions recognize the best qualified soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard. The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

BENGALS AND CONTINENTALS: Ulonda Parker of Richmondville has joined Buffalo State University (Bengals), majoring in undeclared-childhood education, and Fumi Yatsuhashi, a graduate of Oneonta High School, is enrolled as a member of the Class of 2028 at Hamilton College (Continentals).

SNHU PRESIDENT’S LIST: Rodney Blanchard of Otego and Diana Hobbib Shanks of Oneonta were named to the summer 2024 Southern New Hampshire University President’s List, having earned a grade-point average of 3.700 or above.

TERRANO TRAVELS: Gabriella Terrano of Schenevus studied abroad during the fall 2024 semester at Seinan Gakuin University in Fukuoka, Japan and received the Bill and Khuki Woolever Scholarship. SUNY Oneonta offers summer and semester programs through study abroad and exchange international partner universities and many short-term faculty-led programs through the Office of Global Education.

DELHI GRADS: A number of local students graduated from SUNY Delhi in the spring of 2024, when certificates, associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees were conferred at commencement. A very belated congratulations to the following: Cooperstown—Maeve Rauscher, associate’s degree in criminal justice studies, and Kimberlyn Saginario, certificate in automotive mechanics I; Davenport—Amber Alexander, bachelor’s degree in nursing, and Morgan Falcone, associate’s degree in nursing; Garrattsville—Madison Bolton, bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and Ty McKinney, certificate in computer-aided drafting; Laurens—Alyson Bookhout, associate’s degree in nursing, Emily Brown, associate’s degree in veterinary science technology, Ian Leahy, bachelor’s degree in recreation and sports facilities management, Kacie Turnbull, associate’s degree in veterinary science technology, and Victoria Hunt, bachelor’s degree in business and technology management; Maryland—Alexis Stanford, associate’s degree in nursing; Morris—Erika Newman, associate’s degree in nursing, and Nicholas Ventura, bachelor’s degree in mechatronics technology; Mount Vision—Reanen Goodspeed, bachelor’s degree in healthcare management; Oneonta—Jaden Bellissimo, associate’s degree in mechatronics design, Lucas Breakey, bachelor’s degree in construction management: design and building, Veronica Coe, associate’s degree in early childhood education, Reginald Dessources, associate’s degree in nursing, Molly Germain, associate’s degree in biology, Emma Knudson, bachelor’s degree in nursing, Claudia Luey, associate’s degree in nursing, Jamison Moscoso Duarte, associate’s degree in electrical construction and instrumentation, Nathan Tessitore, associate’s degree in residential construction, Jacob Weiner, bachelor’s degree in architectural design and building, and Haylee Misner, bachelor’s degree in event management; Otego—Emma Cusimano, bachelor’s degree in nursing, Isaiah Johnson, certificate in refrigeration and air conditioning, Sydney Lawrence, bachelor’s degree in nursing, and Matthew Oesch, associate’s degree in individual studies; Richmondville—Spencer Clareen, associate’s degree in welding technology; Schenevus—Benjamin Schecter, certificate in computer-aided drafting, Owen Schneider, certificate in refrigeration and air conditioning, Alexandra Wilcox, associate’s degree in nursing, Jennifer Johnson, bachelor’s degree in nursing, and Hannah Osborne, associate’s degree in park and outdoor recreation; Sidney—Sarah Pounder, associate’s degree in nursing, and Julia Obeada, bachelor’s degree in nursing; Unadilla—Courtney Gilbert, bachelor’s degree in nursing; West Oneonta—Kaylan Ogden, bachelor’s degree in nursing; Worcester—Kevin Barreno, associate’s degree in construction technology, and Krystal Utter, associate’s degree in nursing;

DEAN’S LIST DESIGNEES: Joseph Gannon of Sidney and Jennifer Race of Worcester made the summer 2024 Southern New Hampshire University Dean’s List, with GPAs averaging between 3.500 and 3.699.

KOSINA FEATURED: Amy Kosina of Oneonta was one of eight SUNY Oneonta students whose artwork was featured in the Jean Parish Scholarship: 2024-2025 exhibition last September. Faculty Emerita Jean Parish enjoyed a lengthy teaching career at SUNY Oneonta, leaving behind a gift to provide financial assistance to students studying art. One of the two endowed funds she set in place supports the Jean Parish Scholarship, distributed by the Art Department through a competitive process every fall semester. Art majors already enrolled in the program are eligible to apply during or after their first semester, and the department gives several non-renewable awards for the academic year.

DWYER GRADUATES: Terrence Dwyer of Cooperstown received a master’s degree in creative writing at Wilkes University’s summer commencement ceremony. Commencement was held at the McHale Athletic Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

GEOFYRST FOR GASTON: Miles Gaston of New Berlin was one of 14 students who took part in last summer’s GEOFYRST (Geologic Experience Outdoors: First-Year Regional Summer Trip), an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students. GEOFYRST is a week-long, one-credit, pre-semester fall course exploring New York and the Northeast. Students traveled the region and were introduced to various geologic materials, landscapes, and field technologies to understand our planet better.

HARTWICK GRADS: Twelve local students graduated Hartwick College in spring 2024. A very belated “congrats” to the following: They are: Isabella Babbitt, Catherine Cleveland, Naomi Cook, Shelby Hollister, Hailey Quezada, and Sara VanValkenburg, Oneonta; Brittany Cerar, Otego; Alexia Piercy, Schenevus; Mitchell Mertz, Sidney; Owen Reed, Unadilla; Natalie Yaun, Van Hornesville; and Vanessa Sheldon, West Oneonta.

NEW DRAGON GUIDE: Christine Tom of Oneonta, a biology major, is one of 20 SUNY Oneonta students chosen to serve as a Dragon Guide for the 2024-2025 academic year. Dragon Guides provide mentorship, aid and encouragement to incoming students as they adjust to life in the new community, helping to ease the transition into college life, with the help of the Office of Student Success.

GIS GRANT AWARDED: Ecaterina Pervu of Oneonta, a geography major, received $500.00 from the Helen and Michael Casper Fellowship for Internship Support Fund to help with the cost of her GIS mapping internship in fall 2024. This is part of nearly $22,000.00 total grant funding provided for students by SUNY Oneonta with the goal of making internships more accessible to students.

CLARKE LEADS: Josh Clarke of Sidney is one of 29 students participating in the University at Buffalo’s Leadership House—a highly selective leadership development program for first-year students at the University at Buffalo—for the 2024-25 academic year. “This program is designed to make sure students get the most out of their time at UB,” Phyllis Floro, director of student engagement, said. “Leadership House provides members with opportunities to gain and improve leadership skills, put those skills into action, network with successful Leadership House alumni, and establish a supportive community of peers.” Leadership House is a year-long commitment with two leadership-based courses, two retreats, an orientation and various community-building programs throughout the year. Students receive credit for the two classes and dedicate about six hours per month to the program outside of the classroom. While many of the participating students choose to live together, it is not a requirement of the program.