Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal › Photos: Pride Car Parade in Oneonta Photos: Pride Car Parade in Oneonta 06/05/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal Photos: Pride Car Parade in Oneonta By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com Oneonta had an LGBTQ+ car parade Saturday, June 5, with a small but enthusiastic crowd of spectators. The parade was organized by the Otsego Pride Alliance, as part of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Pride car parade begins drive through Main Street in Oneonta with Otsego Pride Alliance car leading the way. (Kevin Limiti/Allotsego). Convertible draped with pride colors drives through Main Street in Oneonta. (Kevin Limiti/Allotsego). Car flies pride flags as it makes its way on Main Street in Oneonta. (Kevin Limiti/Allotsego).