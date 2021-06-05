By: Kevin Limiti  06/05/2021  3:09 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's JournalPhotos: Pride Car Parade in Oneonta

Photos: Pride Car Parade in Oneonta

 06/05/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal

Photos: Pride Car Parade in Oneonta

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Oneonta had an LGBTQ+ car parade Saturday, June 5, with a small but enthusiastic crowd of spectators. The parade was organized by the Otsego Pride Alliance, as part of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Pride car parade begins drive through Main Street in Oneonta with Otsego Pride Alliance car leading the way. (Kevin Limiti/Allotsego).
Convertible draped with pride colors drives through Main Street in Oneonta. (Kevin Limiti/Allotsego).
Car flies pride flags as it makes its way on Main Street in Oneonta. (Kevin Limiti/Allotsego).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *