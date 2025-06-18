TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, June 19

Juneteenth Celebration of Liberty

at the Foothills PAC

JUNETEENTH—1-5 p.m. Celebration featuring Yak’s Youth Center, Carbals Caribbean Store, Blendos, Freestyle Confections and more. Includes performances by Devon LaBoy, King Konye and others. Presented by Otsego Pride Alliance, DOSHA and others. Free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/695840309801744/?rdid=Qm3l91P1GWAYdFZn&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F16JszY522L%2F#

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

QUILTING—11 a.m. “The Maxwell Bag, 3 Sessions.” Fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast beef and cheddar cold plate, pasta salad, cottage cheese, and pineapple tidbits. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1:30-3 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. Held third Thursday of each month. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-stamford/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2-3:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-walton/

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

OUTDOORS—3-4 p.m. “Get the Kids Out: Mohican Farm.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-mohican-farm-1

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Informal gathering to work on fiber projects. All skill levels welcome. Held third Thursday of each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

LITERATURE—7:30 p.m. “CANO Writers Salon: Marina Antropow Cramer.” Reading from new novel, “Winners and Losers.” Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122229457700029034&set=a.122106507572029034

