Otsego Electric Cooperative’s website reports 217 power outages as of 4:55 p.m., following severe thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. New York State Electric and Gas is currently showing 684 customers without power in Otsego County.…
The Templeton Foundation announced today that it has applied for the issuance of a Special Use Permit from the Village of Cooperstown for its multi-residential project on Averill Road in the village.…
Milling and paving in the Village of Cooperstown is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 11. The work is weather dependent and is anticipated to take two weeks.…