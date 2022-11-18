Pinned and Proud

COOPERSTOWN—Around 60 family and friends gathered at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum last weekend for a promotion ceremony to honor Lieutenant Colonel E. Albert Eckart III. “Albert is like a part of the Grady family,” Pati Grady of Cooperstown said. “He’s always loved baseball and he visits us a lot.” So much so that Josh Rawitch, NBHoF president, offered to have the pinning ceremony in the Hall. “We are incredibly proud of Albert,” Grady said. Above, Eckart (left) is joined by Rawitch and Colonel (Retired) Matthew Keurejian.