The SUNY Oneonta Planetarium operates the Evans & Sutherland Digistar 6 system, considered one of the world’s most advanced full dome digital theater systems. (Photo provided)

Planetarium Features Variety of Shows

ONEONTA—The path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse will cross through parts of New York State, and the community can prepare by visiting the SUNY Oneonta Planetarium over the next few weeks. The planetarium will host a solar eclipse-themed show at 7 p.m. on Friday evenings, March 22 and April 5, titled “Solar Eclipses and Space Weather.” Tickets are available for $3.00 on Eventbrite at www.sunyoneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium.

Additionally, every Saturday beginning March 2 through May 18, the planetarium will offer three 45-minute shows geared toward different age groups.

  • 10:30-11:15 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.” This 35-minute film follows a dog named Max on his journey to the moon. A brief tour of the night sky and constellations will be shown following the movie (best for ages 3-12).
  • 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. “The Sky Tonight.” This 45-minute live tour of the night sky showcases the constellations visible in the sky and includes a journey through our solar system and beyond (for all ages).
  • 1:30-2:15 p.m. “Out There: Quest for Exoplanets.” This 30-minute film shares how astronomers search for planets beyond our solar system and highlights some of the major discoveries made so far. A brief tour of the night sky and constellations will be shown after the movie (best for ages 8 and up).

The SUNY Oneonta Planetarium operates the Evans & Sutherland Digistar 6 system, considered one of the world’s most advanced full dome digital theater systems. It features a digital projector capable of providing sharp views of the stars, planets, and constellations visible in the night sky, and can also show full dome movies and animations.

