SUNY Oneonta to Hold Solar Eclipse Viewing Event

ONEONTA—“The last time a solar eclipse was easily visible from New York State was back in August of 2017,” said Dr. Valerie Rapson, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at SUNY Oneonta, in anticipation of the natural phenomenon coming up next Saturday.

The SUNY Oneonta Physics and Astronomy department and club will partner with the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center to hold a solar eclipse viewing event from noon to 2:30 p.m. on October 14. Members of the community are invited to attend the free viewing event at the Physical Science building on campus.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon partially or completely blocks out the sun and casts a shadow on Earth. The October eclipse is one of two viewable eclipses in the United States during the 2023-2024 academic year. The second eclipse, and a corresponding viewing event on campus, will take place Monday, April 8, 2024.

There won’t be a total solar eclipse that passes over the United States again until 2045.

“Total solar eclipses provide an incredible view of the solar corona, and you can even see stars during the day. Oneonta will not be in the path of totality for either of the upcoming eclipses, but we will still get a fun view of a partial solar eclipse!”

The Physics and Astronomy Department will have telescopes set up for safe solar viewing outside of the Physical Science building. Because the October eclipse will only be partially viewable in Oneonta, NASA TV’s live stream of the eclipse will be playing inside the Physical Science building.

The Science Discovery Center will be open with interactive activities and demonstrations throughout the duration of the eclipse. The first 1,500 visitors will receive solar glasses, most of which will feature a custom graphic created by SUNY Oneonta Art and Design major Victoria Hallenbeck.

“Staring directly at the sun without any eye protection is very dangerous. Solar glasses and filters transmit no more than 0.00032 percent of the sun’s light, which means only about 1 millionth of the sun’s total light actually reaches your eyes,” said Rapson. “This makes it safe to look directly at the sun during an eclipse. Solar glasses also block UV and Infrared light from the sun, which can damage your eyes without you even noticing it. The only time it’s safe to remove your glasses and observe a solar eclipse is during the few minutes of totality. If you are observing a partial solar eclipse, you need to use eye protection anytime you look directly at the sun.”

If the weather does not cooperate for the outdoor viewing event, there will still be a live stream and hands-on activities in the Science Discovery Center. The event is free of charge, with donations to support the Science Discovery Center and planetarium graciously accepted.

Event and weather updates will be posted on the Science Discovery Center website, https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-discovery-center, and Facebook page. The Science Discovery Center is also able to provide educational resources and information for local teachers or community organizations interested in ordering eclipse glasses for their own events.