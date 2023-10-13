HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Watch Solar Eclipse With SUNY Oneonta

VIEWING PARTY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing Party. A day of family-friendly space activities, outdoor eclipse viewing with solar telescopes and pinhole projectors, a disco ball, more. Head inside for full eclipse livestream. First 1,000 receive free eclipse glasses. Free, open to the public. A. J. Read Science Discovery Center and SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, 96 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC

SOLAR ECLIPSE—Annual eclipse visible from parts of North America. Approx. 20% coverage in New York. Visit https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com/october-14-2023

TOWN CLEAN-UP—8 a.m. to noon. Residents of the Town of Otsego are invited help clean up the town. Bring everything from car tires (no rims and <10) and metal items (excluding electronics, refrigerators, etc.). Collection held at the Town Highway Barn, Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. (607) 547-5631.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

FALL FEST—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Pumpkin Fest & Craft Fair” featuring an everything-pumpkin bake sale, kids crafts and a crafters market. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. Visit https://www.facebook.com/butternutvalleygrange/

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your next good read and support library programs for the community. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600.

DEMOCRATIC CLUB—9 a.m. “Breakfast with the Mayor.” Mayor Mark Drnek will be on hand to discuss parking, homelessness, climate change, more. Bring questions, ideas and comments for this lively discussion. Presented by the Oneonta Democratic Club at Get Fresh On The Main café, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. RSVP to garymaffei@gmail.com or on the Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068905072401

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats, and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

BAKE SALE—10 a.m. until sold out. 1st annual bake sale with the Laurens Fire Dept. Auxiliary. Delicious donuts, cookies, pies, cupcakes, tarts, brownies, more. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433-2906 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LaurensEMS

APPRECIATION—10 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Teacher Appreciation Weekend.” Free admission for teachers to this fun weekend featuring the corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, games and activities. Creekside Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, 463 Pegg Road, Morris.

(607) 325-7555 or visit https://www.facebook.com/creeksidecornmazeandpumpkinpatch

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and have a percentage of the proceeds go to support Helios Care programs. The Tulip and The Rose, 435 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 829-4040 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

ARTIST WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Artist Entrepreneur One Day Intensive Workshop.” Bushel Collective, 106 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/artist-entrepreneur-one-day-intensive/

RUMMAGE SALE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Support Super Heroes Humane Society. Everything from furniture, pet supplies, toys, books small appliances, holiday décor, more. Super Heroes Human Society, 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

POETRY FESTIVAL—10 a.m. Klinkhart Hall Arts Center presents the 2023 Sharon Springs Poetry Festival. Free poetry writing workshops and a panel discussion with the featured poets, titled “Poetry and Pragmatism,” at 2 p.m. Various locations in Sharon Springs. (607) 238-9629 or visit https://klinkharthall.org/

EARLY TECHNOLOGY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about early technologies. Watch and participate in the process of flint knapping, make fire, create cordage, throw a spear with an atlatl, and try your hand at early archery. Includes displays of ancient projectile points, tools and local archaeological finds from the archaeology department. Think you’ve made a find? Get it identified by the museum’s experts. Admission, $8/adult. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

STORYTIME & CRAFTING—11 a.m. to noon. Staff read stories and lead crafting projects to complement the exhibition “Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel.” Scriven Gallery, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FALL FOLIAGE—11 a.m. & 3 p.m. Ride the train through Susquehanna River Valley. View the river, farm fields, and forests full of fall color. $25/adult. Registration required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit https://www.lrhs.com/

KEYNOTE PRESENTATION—11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “From Concept to Bookshelf: The History of the Delaware and Hudson, from Research to Publication.” Brooks BBQ, 5560 State Highway 7, Oneonta. Visit https://www.garbelypublishing.com/events/oneonta2023

COMMUNITY GAMING—Noon to 11 p.m. Community Table Top Gaming Event. Catskill region gamers are invited for an evening of board games, dice rolling, and tabletop fun at the inaugural Dice Rollers of the Catskills Gaming Night. The Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. Visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/community-table-top-gaming-event/

HARVEST FEST—Noon to 10 p.m. 6th Annual Harvest Fest featuring live music by Jump The Shark (2-4) and Double Barreled (6-8), food specials, classic fall decorations, delicious drinks, more. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/redshedbrewing

OPEN MIC—Noon to 1 p.m. “Uplifting Storytelling, Poetry, Singer/Songwriter.” Family-friendly opportunity to share stories, humor, poetry, original songs, more. Emceed by Swami Tirtha. Free. The Green Earth Natural Foods & Café, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Connect@orangecowboy.com

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

FARM TOUR—2-4 p.m. 2-hour in-depth Fall Farm Tour. Walk through the food forest and learn about the natural building projects. Includes Q&A session on agroforestry, permaculture design, eco-construction, more. Unadilla Community Farm Education Center, 5937 County Highway 18 West Edmeston. unadillacommunityfarm@gmail.com or visit https://unadillacommunityfarm.org/falltour/

SHOCKTOBERFEST—3 p.m. to midnight. Festival featuring “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” film screening, live theater, pro pumpkin carving, horror makeup FX, food, craft beer and cider, and more. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 0431- 2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—3-5 p.m. “Aeolian Dance” presented by the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra. Featuring music by Saint-Saëns, Mozart, more. Tickets, $40. Christ Church Episcopal, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://fenimoreco.org/

FALL FEST—3-7 p.m. Celebrate the season with the Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, featuring vendors, food, games, the carousel, cotton candy, more. Provided by the Schenevus Fire Department. Town of Maryland. (607) 638-1924 or visit https://www.facebook.com/marylandny

OKTOBER FEST—5 p.m. Fun evening featuring Trigger Finger performing honky tonk twang. Food, drinks and more. Rain or shine. J & D’s Wagon Wheel, 4918 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 293-2479 or visit https://www.facebook.com/jdsww2015

NIGHT SHOOT—5:30 p.m. “3D Archery Night Shoot.” Practice archery skills and enjoy hamburger or hot dog dinner. $20/adult. Food served 5:30-7:30 with archery starting at 8. Bring headlamps. Gilbertsville Rod and Gun Club, 158 Gun Club Road, South New Berlin. (607) 859-2393 or visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063737224369

GHOST TOURS—5:30 p.m. “Things That Go Bump In The Night.” Eerie lantern-lit tour of the museum grounds. Learn the mysteries and ghostly happenings that have occurred in the historic village. Tours leave each half hour, 5:30-8. Tickets, $20/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

GHOST TOURS—6 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tickets, $25. Tours leave every half hour to 7:30. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/

CEMETERY TOUR—7 p.m. 9th annual Living History Cemetery Tour. Theatre on the Road presents new perspectives on the burning of Kingston in the Revolutionary War. Tickets $15/adult. Old Dutch Church Cemetery, 272 Wall Street, Kingston. (845) 475-7973 or visit https://www.livinghistoryny.com/2021-tours

COMEDY NIGHT—8 p.m. “Freedom of Speech Comedy Night” featuring Terry McNeely, Joe Winchell and Rob White. Adults only. Tickets, $20. The Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant, 28218 State Highway 206, Downsville. (607) 363-7814 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheSchoolhouseInnRestaurant

THEATER—8 p.m. “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin. The story of a washed up playwright desperate for another shot at greatness and how far he will go for it. Who’s innocent, who’s guilty, and is anyone safe when a man sees a clean shot at success? Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets, $20/adult. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/