Planting for the Future

Photo by Cindy Falk

COOPERSTOWN—The Village of Cooperstown recently received a Tree City USA Grant from the New York State Urban Forestry Council. The money was used to plant three new trees on Susquehanna Avenue between Beaver Street and the Susquehanna River—a red oak, a single oak, and a katsura tree.

Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh was joined on November 14 by second-grade students from the Cooperstown Elementary School, members of the Village Board of Trustees and Tree Committee, and students from SUNY Oneonta’s Cooperstown Graduate Program, who led a program about trees for the second graders.

Trees play a critical role in creating healthier, safer and more connected communities. The village is pleased to be able to expand its street tree canopy through this generous award.