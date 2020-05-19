Police Seek Missing Kortright Woman, 79

KORTRIGHT – A 79 year old women with dementia was reported missing earlier this evening by her husband, prompting State Police, Forest Rangers and other authorities to mount a search for her.

New York State Police at Stamford received a 911 call at approximately 5:52 p.m today that Beverly L. Golembeski, 79. was missing from a seasonal residence on Reed Road in the town of Kortright.

The call to 911 was made by Golembeski’s husband after he and a neighbor attempted to locate Golembeski, who left the residence between 3 and 3:30 p.m., possibly carrying a white 5-gallon bucket to collect wood.

Golembeski was last seen wearing a red knit hat, green sweater, maroon quilted vest, black pants and orange shoes. She has gray hair that she typically wears up, but it is about shoulder length when it is down. Golembeski is 5’5 and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Golembeski is from New Jersey but is familiar with the area because the couple has owned the seasonal residence in Kortright for several decades. According to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer, Golembeski suffers from dementia.

State police at Stamford, Margaretville, Sidney and Oneonta are on scene, and a state police helicopter is searching from the air. Forest Rangers, ENCON, Hobart Fire Department, Stamford Fire Department and the Kortright Fire Department arealso assisting in the search.

If you have any information or have seen Mrs. Golembeski contact New York State Police at (607)561-7400.