Police: Woman Spit On Bassett Employees

COOPERSTOWN – A woman was arrested after she allegedly spit on Bassett Hospital employees and told them she had COVID-19, according to Cooperstown Police Officer David Kaminski.

“A female was being seeing by staff at Bassett when she became irate and began spitting in several staff member’s faces,” said Kaminski. “She then told them she had coronavirus.”

Though she was arrested yesterday, the woman’s name has not been released, citing COVID-19 reporting protocols. It is not known whether she has been tested for the virus or what the results of the test were.