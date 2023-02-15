POPE: Thanks to Those Who Made Event a Success

Letter from Ellen Pope

I’m writing in to express our deep gratitude to all who made our sold out Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause, a community fundraiser for the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, a happy success.

Hats off to the talented chefs who served up deliciously inventive sandwiches and soups: Alex Webster from Alex’s Picnic, Tim Searles from Doubleday Café, caterer Mark Loewenguth, Alex Guenther and Brian Wrubleski from Mel’s at 22, Kyle Morris and Elizabeth Schula from Origins Café, Peter Calhoun from The Otesaga, Jesse Pascale from Rock Hill Farm, Michelle Ianelli-Rubin and Sierra Tompkins from Social Eats Café, as well as Cheryl Zamelis and Carlin Thompson from Sunflower Café.

Stoddard Hollow String Band, always a crowd favorite, was back to toe-tapping delight. Special thanks as well to all those businesses who contributed donations, in-kind or cash, to the event: Cooperstown Natural Foods, Cooperstown Farmers’ Market’s Chatty Wren Coffee Roasters, Brewery Omme-gang, Heidelberg Bakery, Templeton Hall Event Venue + Bar Services and Spurbeck’s Grocery.

Several volunteers pitched in to make sure the event ran smoothly and, thanks to them, clean-up was a breeze! The Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee were great to work with, helping us promote the event and taking part in it, too.

We are also grateful to the vendors who helped us transform the space from a market hall to a “restaurant” and back again. Thank you to all for your support of Otsego 2000 and the year-round Cooperstown Farmers’ Market! To all locals and visitors, we have some wonderfully talented chefs amongst us—be sure to stop in and enjoy a fabulous meal at each and every one of these businesses in the coming months, before the busy season arrives. You won’t be disappointed!

Ellen Pope

Executive Director, Otsego 2000