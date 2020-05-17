Power Restored To All Customers In Otsego County

NYSEG reports power knocked out by Friday’s tornado had been restored to all Otsego County customers today. In Delaware County, only one customer remains without power.

The company and its sister, Rochester Electric & Gas, expect to have power restored to all customers across Central New York by midnight.

The wind storm brought down more than 4,000 wires between the two companies. NYSEG and RG&E have mustered a workforce of more than 2,500 line and forestry personnel including their local crews and crews from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.