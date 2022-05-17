Prayer Vigil for victims of Buffalo Shooting 

The community is invited to an interfaith Prayer Vigil to be hosted at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, by the Elm Park United Methodist Church in Oneonta. The focus of the gathering is to comfort the broken hearted and to pray for the people of Buffalo as they struggle with this tragedy, Rev. Dr. Cynthia Walton-Leavitt said in a press release to announce the vigil.

‘So many of us were saddened as our hearts were broken once again at hearing the news of another mass shooting – this time so close to home with the shooter traveling from Conklin to a Tops Supermarket in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo.’

Prayers will also be offered for the shooter and his family, the Town of Conklin, Broome County, and SUNY Broome.

Elm Park UMC is located at 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Face masks are expected. The Prayer Vigil will be live-streamed, then available online at the church’s and other social media sites. Go to https://www.facebook.com/Elm-Park-UMC-113490525350280

Oneonta Branch of the NAACP is a co-sponsor of the Prayer Vigil for Buffalo. For more information about this vital local civil rights organization, go to https://www.oneontanaacp.com/