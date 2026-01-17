TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 18

Celebrate Life of Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK JR. CELEBRATION—2 p.m. Oneonta NAACP celebrates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (508) 284-0331 or https://www.oneontanaacp.com/event-info/mlk-day-celebration

BIRD COUNT—All day. “Annual Waterfowl Count 2026 (NYS).” Data aids the Department of Environmental Conservation in managing these species for the upcoming year. Coordinated locally by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 267-8491 or https://doas.us/

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24990445753950982/25250310001297888?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Maryalice Doherty.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2102007360571218

THEATER—3 p.m. Rodgers and Hammersteins “Oklahoma! Youth Edition.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

YOGA—3:30-5 p.m. “Restorative Yoga Classes by Candlelight.” Fees apply; registration required 24 hours in advance. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=34007427962189337&set=gm.895733116448451&idorvanity=375683008453467

MEDITATION—5 p.m. Sunday Evening Meditation. All welcome. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3162880507226025/3162880520559357/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

