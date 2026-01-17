Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 18

Celebrate Life of Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK JR. CELEBRATION—2 p.m. Oneonta NAACP celebrates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (508) 284-0331 or https://www.oneontanaacp.com/event-info/mlk-day-celebration

BIRD COUNT—All day. “Annual Waterfowl Count 2026 (NYS).” Data aids the Department of Environmental Conservation in managing these species for the upcoming year. Coordinated locally by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 267-8491 or https://doas.us/

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24990445753950982/25250310001297888?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Maryalice Doherty.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2102007360571218

THEATER—3 p.m. Rodgers and Hammersteins “Oklahoma! Youth Edition.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

YOGA—3:30-5 p.m. “Restorative Yoga Classes by Candlelight.” Fees apply; registration required 24 hours in advance. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=34007427962189337&set=gm.895733116448451&idorvanity=375683008453467

MEDITATION—5 p.m. Sunday Evening Meditation. All welcome. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3162880507226025/3162880520559357/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 01-17-26

ENERGY—2-5 p.m. “Catskills Energy Future.” Presented by the New York Energy Alliance. Film and conversation on a shift in NYC’s infrastructure strategy. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/…
January 16, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 01-16-26

FILM FRIDAY—6 p.m. “The Night of the Hunter.” Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637…
January 15, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 01-15-26

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363…
January 14, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE