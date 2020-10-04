Proposed City Law Would Seek Distancing, Masks Everywhere

ONEONTA – Common Council will consider mandating social distancing and/or wearing of masks in “all public and private indoor and outdoor locations” when it meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.

The new chapter to the city code, entitled “Mask and Face Coverings,” appears to require social distancing or, if that’s not possible, masks everywhere in the city, private and public places.

The Oneonta Town Board passed a mask ordinance only last Wednesday by a 3-2 vote.