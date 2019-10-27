Pumpkins Aglow At Cooperstown Village Hall

By: Ian Austin  10/27/2019  10:16 pm
9 year old Frank Panzarella makes the finishing touches on his “puking pumpkin” at 14th annual Pumpkin Glow this evening in Cooperstown. The event encourages locals to bring their own jack-o-lanterns to the Village Hall for an evening of treats, ghost stories, and a radiant display of pumpkins. (James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com)

