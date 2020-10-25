Pumpkins Aglow On Village Hall’s Porch

ADJUSTED FOR COVID, EVENT ON

Siblings Eva Gibson, 12, and brother Patrick, 10, spent part of today carving pumpkins for the Pumpkin Glow, underway until 7 p.m. on the front porch of Cooperstown Village Hall. Then, the two began examining the competition. Pumpkins are being brought to the event throughout the hour, so there’s time to get over there and take a look. Of course, COVID precautions are being followed, including masks and social distancing, and only a certain number of the curious get in the gate at any one time. Inset is Janet Erway, executive director of the Cooperstown Art Association, which has been staging the Halloween event for a decade now. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)