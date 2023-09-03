Queen of the Riverbank

COOPERSTOWN—Miss Puggles enjoys a walk along Willow Brook. Miss Puggles is 12 years old. She is a retired therapy dog owned by Brian and Kathy Clancy. Adopted from the Susquehanna SPCA when she was about 4 months old, Miss Puggles is reportedly a very happy dog who loves everyone she meets, treats, and her mom and dad. We invite you to send pictures of your furry, feathered or finned friends to darlay@allotsego.com. Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in the newspapers. Photo by Richard Clancy