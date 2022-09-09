Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | This Week's Newspapers › Quilt Shop Raises $500 for SQSPCA Quilt Shop Raises $500 for SQSPCA 09/09/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, This Week's Newspapers Quilt Shop Raises $500 for SQSPCA In memory of long-time quilter and cat lover Nancy Richard, the owner of the Heartworks Quilt Shop, Margaret Wolff, donated 30 yards of quilting fabric to the Fly Creek Yard Sale with the proceeds being donated to the Susquehanna SPCA. The sale which took place on Saturday August 27, sold all 300 yards, raising $500 to be sent to the SQSPCA for things needed in the Cattery.