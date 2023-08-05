Register Now for Free Theater Course

ONEONTA—Mountain View Wellness Center is partnering with theater director Barbara L. Gregson and musician Eric Porter to present a free theater course for adults 18 and older, to be held at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street.

This collaborative course focuses on creativity, storytelling and the theater-making process. Participants will learn mime, acting, storytelling, mask making and improvisation, and will create original vignettes to be performed at two live shows in June. The basic theme is “Tales of Love and Transformation.”

Tentative dates for classes and rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon on May 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, and 30 and June 1, 8, and 15. Show dates are Friday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m.

Registration is required by contacting Gregson at (607) 895-6032 or blgregson@gmail.com or Mountain View Wellness Center Program Director Shari Stallone at sstallone@rehab.org.

This project is made possible with public funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by The Earlville Opera House.