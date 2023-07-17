Advertisement. Advertise with us

Relive Inductees’ HoF Weekend Journey at Legends Roundtable

Fred McGriff will talk about his baseball career and recap Induction Weekend on Monday, July 24 at the upcoming Legends of the Game Roundtable. (Photo by Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

COOPERSTOWN—Less than 24 hours after receiving the greatest honor of their careers, Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen will share stories of a lifetime spent in baseball for fans in Cooperstown.
 
McGriff and Rolen, the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, will spend the morning of their final day of their weekend in Cooperstown at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s Legends of the Game Roundtable, swapping stories of their baseball careers as well as recapping Induction Weekend. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24—the day after the Induction Ceremony.
 
Hosted by Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the event will be held at historic Doubleday Field in Cooperstown. Morosi, who is also featured on MLB.com and has covered MLB since 2005, regularly contributes to MLB Network’s morning show MLB Central and the offseason morning show Hot Stove, in addition to MLB Network’s coverage of the Trade Deadline, Postseason and World Series.
 
Tickets for the Legends of the Game Roundtable are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12. Participants in the Museum’s Membership Program can reserve tickets now by calling (607) 547-0397. The event will also be streamed at the Hall of Fame’s Facebook page.
 
The annual Legends of the Game Roundtable event is just part of an action-packed Hall of Fame Weekend at the Baseball Hall of Fame—highlighted by the inductions of the Class of 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. Admission to the Induction Ceremony is free.
 
The 2023 Induction Ceremony will feature an expected 50-plus Hall of Fame members in attendance. The ceremony will be televised live on MLB Network.

