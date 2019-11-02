Repairs Underway At County Jail

Inmates Transferred After Leaks Reported

COOPERSTOWN – The Otsego County jail has been temporarily closed and inmates relocated after leaks were discovered, putting inmates and staff at risk, according to a media release by Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr.

Accordng to Devlin, the cause of the leaks has been identified and are in the process of being repaired, but all inmates have been transferred to facilities in nearby counties.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the New York State Commission of Corrections, the Otsego County Chairman of the Board of Representatives, Engineers and Health and Safety Officials to properly repair and correct the situation. Any questions concerning where someone has been transferred, please call the Otsego County Jail at 547-4252.