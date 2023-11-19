Advertisement. Advertise with us

Reserve Seats Now for Helios Anniversary Gala

COOPERSTOWN—Helios Care is wrapping up its 40th anniversary year with an evening of friends, food and fireworks on Saturday, December 2 at The Otesaga Resort Hotel.

The organization’s “Dancing Around the Sun” 40th anniversary gala will kick off with a pre-gala wine tasting at 5:15 p.m. Cocktails and appetizers will be served at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., with a silent auction throughout.

There will be a short awards ceremony honoring the first recipient of the Dr. Yashiro Matsuo Compassionate Care Award and music by the Big Fish Combo. A fireworks show will conclude the evening at 10 p.m.

This gala is in celebration of Helios Care and the staff, volunteers, and medical professionals that have dedicated time to the organization’s cause, as well as Helios Care’s patients and their families.

Helios Care was founded in 1983, as Catskill Area Hospice & Palliative Care, on the concept of prioritizing patients’ needs by offering compassion, choices and dignity for seriously ill patients; that foundational idea still holds strong after 40 years.

Members of the public are invited to celebrate this milestone event. Tickets can be purchased for individuals, couples or tables of 10 at www.helioscare.org/events. For more information, call (607) 432-6773.

