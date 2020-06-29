Resolution On ‘Indian’ Withdrawn

Hearing ‘More Knowledgeable

People,’ He Changed His Mind

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Village Trustee Richard Sternberg is withdrawing his resolution that would seek the removal of the word “Indian” or “Indians” from historical markers in the village, he announced a few minutes ago.

“After discussions with people much more knowledgeable than I about tribal histories and affairs, I realized that my wording was poor and that I didn’t even state well what my true intention was,” he said in a statement.

He asked his Village Board colleagues to delay implementing the resolution that passed unanimously a week ago today “until I can withdraw and replace it.”

Sternberg made the resolution after a fellow trustee, MacGuire Benton, said a constituent had alerted him to the “insensitive” word “Indians” on the historical marker at Council Rock Park. The resolution ask the state Education Department to review the marker, assuming it would then be revised appropriately.

Trustee Cindy Falk suggested the marker at the Indian Mound, at the corner of Estli Avenue and Main Street, also be included in the review.