Restful Retriever

MORRIS—Kodiak Balnis, beloved companion of Caryn Balnis and Chris Sloan, is a 6-month-old golden retriever. According to Caryn, Kodi loves the snow and being outside. “Chris and I absolutely adore him,” she wrote. “How could you not love that face?!” This photo has caught Kodi in a quiet moment… We invite you to send pictures of your furry, feathered or finned friends to darlay@allotsego.com. Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in the newspapers, and a gallery of people’s pets is now available for viewing on the AllOtsego.com website at https://www.allotsego.com/furever-friends-and-purrfect-pals/. Photo by Caryn Balnis.