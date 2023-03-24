Tausta: FoxCare Fitness: All or Nothing?

Letter from Pamela Fitch Tausta

I’ve been a member of FoxCare Fitness for over 20 years. In spite of what is being said, it is the gym most comfortable for middle and old age people. I have been to other gyms and find users leave the equipment laying around, eat potato chips while resting on the equipment, and never wipe off the equipment after sweating on it. FoxCare Fitness users put back the equipment, wipe down machines after using and feel comfortable because supervision is available and trained to handle medical emergencies. I have seen the personnel go into action when a medical problem occurs. The people working there are all professionals and very pleasant. The facilities are clean and bright. Help with equipment is always freely given.

The pool is ideal for walking and easy aerobic activity because of its water levels. The therapy pool is warm enough for those with arthritis to get relief. Both are wonderful for keeping elderly joints moving without damage. The water aerobics classes are ideal for keeping in shape. A side perk of these facilities and classes is the social aspect for many people who now are retired. We talk to each other while exercising. This is the only pool in the area that does not cause skin problems because of the new system. Keeping the water off pool deck and shower room floors is done frequently, helping those of us with stiffness to feel safe. Thank you, Louise.

Why are we subjected to all or nothing attitude? Putting up barriers in one half of the large exercise room will still give the physical therapy people more room than was available at River Street. If the exercise classroom is eliminated, the second room could be returned to a classroom. Almost never is the new intense exercise room used. To have the large, newly-renovated pool unused is a travesty.

I have had several major surgeries and have been to orthopedic specialists and physical therapy over the years at Bassett. Why aren’t the experts at Bassett pushing continual exercise by being allowed to give patients a three-month voucher for half off the price at the Fitness Center? After people are there for several months, some of these people would become members because they are used to the supportive facility and amenities.

Bassett does major advertising on TV and in the papers, but none is geared toward recruitment of the major population of the area—elderly. These citizens need to stay physically healthy. A paper with exercises is not much of an incentive. Going to a clean, supervised gym with others provides social outlet as well as fitness. Ryan Scott and all the staff do a wonderful job of encouraging people, but the rest of Bassett does not encourage use of the fitness center in any way.

Pamela Fitch Tausta

Oneonta