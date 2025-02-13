Restoration Funds Available

SPRINGFIELD—After completing a successful first round of cemetery projects throughout Otsego County, the Otsego County Cemetery Restoration Fund has announced a second round of funding.

“The history of our county can be told through the people in our cemeteries—those who founded the towns and villages, who established farms, who built long-term businesses, and who fought a Revolutionary War,” officials said in a media release.

In anticipation of and support for the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence—coming in 2026—the second round of funding focuses on Revolutionary War projects. Eligible projects include:

Restoring, repairing and cleaning of Revolutionary War veterans’ headstones. Informational markers of Revolutionary War veterans—at grave sites, upon entrance to the cemetery, on maps, and wherever appropriate. Research related to Revolutionary War veterans buried in an Otsego County cemetery. This biographical research should be as thorough as possible—what the veteran did before, during, and after the Revolutionary War.

Potential applicants for the Otsego County Cemetery Restoration Fund must speak with a representative from the Community Foundation of Otsego County before applying. E-mail CFOC Executive Director Jeff Katz for more information at jeff@cfotsego.org.