Richard E. Aiken, 70; Pleasantville; GM Spent 42 Years With Amphenol

IN MEMORIAM

PLEASANTVILLE — Richard Earl Aiken, 70, formerly a general manager of Amphenol Aerospace in Sidney, passed away peacefully at home in Pleasantville, Westchester County, on Dec. 9, 2019.

Rick fought a courageous battle against ALS in his final years, but his life was defined by his faith in God, his strength as a family man, his devotion to Amphenol for 42 years and his contagious smile.

Born to Rudolph and Mary Aiken in Potsdam, Rick attended Clarkson University, where he met his wife Debbie, his soulmate and loving caregiver every day of his life since then. Together they had three children, Rob, Jeff and Kristen, who’ll attest that their dad never missed their sports games, music concerts or a chance to holler the world’s loudest wake-up call every morning.

To this day, they can’t look around their homes without seeing signs of their dad everywhere, from the furniture he built to the tool cabinets he curated for them. His kids have done their best to make their dad as proud of them as they have always been of him. He was the most solid supporter and provider that a family could ever hope for.

Rick truly loved his work and his colleagues at Amphenol, which he considered his second home. He took immeasurable pride in his work and swelled with joy at the mere mention of Amphenol.

He was also a doting grandfather, an obsessive Syracuse fan and, to the chagrin of his sons and the delight of his daughter, a Yankees fan.

Rick will be truly missed by his family: his wife Debbie; his children, Rob (and Kathi), Jeff (and Veronica) and Kristen; his grandchildren, Kaylee, Anderson, Donovan, Casper and Annika; his mom, Mary; his brother, Jerry; sister, Nancy; and their families; and all of his in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Sidney United Methodist Church from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, with the service immediately after, at 2 p.m.

Donations to honor Rick’s wish for a cure may be made to Compassionate Care ALS (https://ccals.org).