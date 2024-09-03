Richfield Wellness Fair Is This Weekend

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Third Annual Wellness Fair at Spring Park in Richfield Springs will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 7. This free event will feature tables from a wide variety of local organizations, face painting, music, healthy food tastings and food from the Richfield Springs Co-Op. The local fire department will offer blood pressure checks and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office will run fingerprinting.

This year’s Wellness Fair will feature more than 30 exhibitors in total, including Otsego 2000/Otsego Outdoors, Cornell Cooperative Extension Herkimer County, Fidelis Care, Headstart/Opportunities for Otsego, the Community Foundation of Otsego County, Bassett Telemedicine, the Otsego County Department of Health, Compassionate Friends, Bee Blossom, Otsego County Department of the Aging, Helios Care, WISE/Catholic Charities, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Garden Club of Richfield Springs, Fenner Funeral Home, the Alzheimer’s Association, Friends of Recovery, New York Center for Agricultural Health, and many others.

Sponsors of this year’s event are the Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Richfield Springs Community Food Co-op, Suzette Parsons, Bee Blossom and Connie Jastresmski.